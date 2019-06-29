Craib vows to crush all before him as Wrestlezone visits Ellon

Wrestlezone star Crusher Craib today vowed to stay true to his name by crushing his opponents in a Tri-Counties title clash.

Crusher will fight for the Tri-Counties Championship belt in a fatal four way in Ellon tonight.

Standing in his way of securing the belt for the first time are Jason Reed, Blue Thunder and Bradley Evans.

Former Undisputed Wrestlezone champion Crusher has not only vowed to eliminate all three at the Victoria Hall.

He is also gunning for Wrestlezone Training Academy graduate Connor Inglis, who has thwarted his recent contests.

Crusher Craib said: “I have not been having the best of luck recently.

“In the last few matches I have had Connor come out and attack me and cost me the match.

“However, in Ellon I am in a four-way for the Tri-Counties Championship, a title I have yet to hold.

“Mark my words, I will crush my three opponents, Jason Reed, Bradley Evans and Blue Thunder.

“If I even smell Conor near that venue, when I get my hands on him I will crush him.”

Two former Tri-Counties champions will also go head to head on a strong bill. Mr P will face Zach Dynamite, a former two-time holder of the title.

Fans’ favourite Mr P secured the belt at Christmas Chaos when defeating then-holder Dyamite.

Since then Dynamite’s alliance with Bradley Evans and Ryan Riley, the Foundation of the Future, has gone from strength to strength.

Mr P has vowed to derail their momentum in Ellon tonight.

He said: “I will be one on one with Zach Dynamite just like in Christmas Chaos in 2018 when I defeated him to take the tri-counties Championship.

“Now neither of us are champions and we are climbing back up that ladder.

“Zach Dynamite has a couple of friends in the Foundation of the Future.

“Well, I am a runaway train on a broken track and I am heading straight for that Foundation.

“And I am going to blow it up in Ellon.”

Zach Dynamite recently impressed in a match with WWE legend Pac at Aberdeen Anarchy at the Beach Leisure Centre in April.

Mr P admits it was a great match, but is predicting a repeat outcome – defeat for Dynamite.

He said: “At Aberdeen Anarchy Zach Dynamite against Pac was a tremendous match.

“However, at the end of the day Pac was victorious, just like I am going to be in Ellon.”

In the other matches, Chris Archer (of The Rejected) goes against Ryan Riley.

Cysto will face William Sterling and Mikkey Vago goes against Caleb Valhalla.

Johnny Lions faces Ted O’Keefe, of the Outfit, in a singles match.

In the VIP ticketholder match, Scotty Swift will face off against Dino Del Monte of The Outfit.

Doors at the hall open at 6.30pm for VIP ticket holders and 7pm for general admission.

Fans can pay at the door on the night.