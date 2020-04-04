Covid-19 will not KO boxing says Aberdeen’s Dean Sutherland

Undefeated Aberdeen welterweight Dean Sutherland is confident boxing will survive the coronavirus pandemic.

The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) recently extended the suspension of all bouts under their jurisdiction until May 31.

Sutherland, boasting a flawless record of 10 wins from 10 fights, was building real momentum when boxing, like every other sport, was shut down.

With the United Kingdom on lockdown in a bid to combat Covid-19, training has also become problematic for athletes.

Sutherland, 21, has adapted by running up and down the stairs in his block of flats with heavy weights.

When boxing finally returns, he is determined to make up for lost time by ramping up his bid for major title glory.

Sutherland said: “It is a weird, unorganised time not just for boxing and sport but everybody’s lives as lots of jobs are at risk.

“Something like this can change society in an instant.

“Professional boxers will have a hard time because there will be no income as some of them were waiting for fights.

“There have been so many events cancelled and people are not sure when boxing will return.

“However, I think boxing will come through this just as strong.

“When it returns boxing will be at a hundred miles per hour and everyone will be looking for big fights.

“If someone is not ready there will be plenty of other people that will fill that space.

“I am hoping I will be one of them that’s ready to step in there straight away.”

The lockdown and social distancing rules mean Sutherland is training from home and cannot use his normal gym.

He has had to find creative ways to ensure his fitness remains high.

The former kickboxing world champion said: “It is frustrating and the thing I really want to do is put on a pair of gloves and hit a bag, but I can’t. I don’t have a bag in the house.

“I have a new running route that is on quiet roads, although it is now a lot quieter than normal.

“I also live in the top floor so I have been putting on a weighted vest and going up and down the stairs as much as possible, doing both double and single steps.

“I must be an absolute pest for the neighbours. Thankfully I also have a decent-sized living-room to do some home exercises as well.

“I miss that bond with people in the gym as my whole routine has been thrown up in the air.”

The BBBofC had initially suspended all bouts until April 30. However, earlier this week that was extended to take in the whole of May.

Sutherland has already secured the Boxing Union of Ireland Celtic welterweight title by defeating Keane McMahon, who boasted a 100% record, in May last year.

Such was Sutherland’s ascent he was in contention for a future Commonwealth title eliminator shot. All that is now on hold.

Sutherland, aka Deadly, had been scheduled to fight last month, but opted to pull out due to frustration over securing an opponent.

Days later the BBBofC cancelled all fights anyway.

He said: “I was supposed to be fighting, but we had been struggling to get an opponent that would be a decent fight.

“I had a couple of niggles and injuries through training that I had managed to work through.

“I spoke to my manager (Sam Kynoch) and we cancelled my fight on the Sunday.

“That fight was supposed to go ahead on the Saturday.

“Then on the Tuesday morning it was cancelled by the board of control.”