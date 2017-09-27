Conner beats odds to enjoy great year and stay in frame for prize

For Conner Morrison, being selected for the World Para Swimming Championships and being a finalist in Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2017 has been about proving people wrong.

The 20-year-old from Turriff has had a phenomenal year which has seen him recognised by reaching the final shortlist in the Disability Sports Achiever of the Year category.

Conner, who has an intellectual impairment, competes in the SB14 100m breast-stroke.

This year he has won the British Championship and set the fastest time in his event in the world this year while also being selected for the World Championships which were set to be held in Mexico City from September 30 to October 6.

The championships have been postponed by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) for the time being following the recent earthquake in Mexico City.​

But all of Conner’s success almost didn’t happen. At the 2016 British Para Championships in Glasgow, a blood clot in his arm was discovered by the British Swimming doctor and Conner was pulled from the event. He was told he may never be able to swim competitively again.

But, after three months away, he returned to training in August last year and has gone on to have a stunning season.

Conner said: “They took blood from me and told me I might not be able to swim competitively again.

“That brought a tear to my eye because swimming is everything to me.

“I just wanted to prove them all wrong, that I could do it, and I have done that. It makes everything I have achieved feel even better.”

On his superb year, Conner added: “It means a lot to me to qualify for the World Championships because I didn’t expect to qualify.

“It’s a great achievement to get the fastest time in the world but all I was focusing on beating my best mate and rival Scott Quin.

“I was looking forward to the World Championships, but they have made the right decision to postpone it so I just have to wait to see what happens.”

His mum Sandra said: “When he started swimming we didn’t expect him to get this far, that’s for sure.

“It’s been brilliant and we’re really proud of what he has done.

“It was quite shocking when we got the e-mail through saying that he was shortlisted for the awards.

“It’s great that he has actually been recognised for his achievements.”