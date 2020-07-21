Community effort lift city golf club’s fortunes

The future is bright at Auchmill after community spirit put a real buzz into the Aberdeen club.

A band of volunteers joined head greenkeeper Mathew Smith and stewardess Andrea Stewart to make massive improvements to the course and clubhouse during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Their reward is seeing a demand to play their course.

Auchmill also received a £25,000 grant from the Scottish Government on offer to some small businesses.

Captain Gordon Graham said: “Membership is up and visitor numbers are up and thanks to our marvellous bunch of volunteers, who have transformed the course and clubhouse, we have had really positive feedback.

“It fills me with pride how their work is building a platform to go on to bigger and greater things.

“The £25,000 grant arrived just after the course closure and helped pay ongoing costs such as staff wages, maintenance of the course, repairs to sprinkler system and other sundries such as top dressing, fertiliser and diesel.

“The volunteers cleared grass cuttings, strimmed and cleaned bunkers and other areas, painted distance markers and signs and helped maintain the greens machinery and car park.”

Mathew, formerly of Westhill and Newmachar, and Andrea, both only started work at the club at the beginning of the season.

The volunteers quickly got to work on a new course improvement plan drawn up by Mathew which included an improved greens programme.

The volunteers redecorated the clubhouse, painting the interior, refurbishing furniture and even preparing a beer garden.

Andrea said: “It has transformed the clubhouse into a warm, welcoming place. It was wonderful to see members rallying round and bringing about improvements.

“I am looking forward to the opening and welcoming everyone once the restrictions are lifted.”

For bookings see auchmillgolfclub.co.uk or call 01224 714577.