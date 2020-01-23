Kyle Coetzer aims to win games so 2020 can be ‘celebration’ of Scottish cricket

Kyle Coetzer wants to ensure 2020 is remembered as a great year for Scottish cricket.

There are big games on the horizon for Scotland and the captain is determined to ensure they continue to make progress.

After a disappointing trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last month, where the Saltires won just one match out of four against the UAE and USA in the Cricket World Cup League Two event, Coetzer is keen to respond quickly.

The World Cup League Two runs until January 2022 and provides Scotland with the chance to secure their place in the 2023 50-over World Cup qualifier – if they finish in the top three.

Although the Scots are second, Coetzer knows they have work to do when they face the USA and UAE in America in March and Namibia and Nepal in Namibia in April.

The Aberdonian said: “We’ve got a series in March against the USA and UAE then we’ve got to go to Namibia the following month to play Namibia and Nepal.

“They are two huge series in terms of trying to get some rhythm going.

“Hopefully we can get some good wins in those series and get ourselves into a good position.

“I’ve been following results of the series that has been played in Oman and every side seems to be beating each other.

“That helps us in some ways, but the Cricket World Cup League Two is going to be a hugely competitive competition.

“It’s a hugely competitive couple of years coming up and we’d rather get wins in early than leave them to the last couple of years.

“Hopefully we can steer away from being a typical Scottish side and win some games early.

“That’s at the forefront of our minds.”

Moving on to the summer, Scotland have three home fixtures to look forward to at the Grange in Edinburgh, against heavyweights of the international game.

In June New Zealand will play a T20 international and a One-Day International against Coetzer’s men and at the end of the month Australia will also play a T20 game.

“We’ve got three huge fixtures in the middle of the summer, which will be amazing for Scottish cricket. It will be a celebration of cricket in this country so come along and support us,” the skipper added.

“It’s nice to have that type of opposition coming to play us at home. They are massive games and we’ll certainly be planning for them and we know we’ll have to play extremely well to push those two sides.

“We know they’re good sides but we mustn’t be afraid of playing well and we’ve got to be willing to play well and give ourselves every chance.

“If we just play OK then we’d need those sides to play very poorly for us to be in the game.

“That’s us being realistic, but at our best we’re a very strong team and I think we can challenge anyone.

“It’s down to us to play the style of cricket that gives us the best chance of winning.”

Coetzer hopes the Scottish public will get behind the team when they go toe to toe with world stars like Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, Mitchell Starc and Trent Boult.

He said: “It’s amazing and it gives everyone the chance to watch these iconic players who play in tournaments all round the world.

“Some of these guys are the best in the world so we’ll be encouraging as many people as possible to come and watch these games.

“I would like to see as many people as possible there and hopefully we can have a similar turn-out to the England game a couple of years ago.

“We enjoy having the support around and it means a lot to us. We’re trying to keep pushing our game forward and it would be great to share it with all the cricket fans in Scotland.”

In July the Scots have more Cricket World Cup League Two games against Namibia and Nepal before jetting out to Australia in October for the T20 World Cup.

Scotland face the Netherlands, Namibia and Bangladesh in their preliminary group and Coetzer said: “Things are being thought out and I know there’s plenty going on in-house from Shane Burger & Co.

“They’re trying to plan as best they can and the T20 World Cup is a great occasion for us.

“It’s another chance for us to put Scottish cricket on the map and on the world stage.”

With work towards 2023 World Cup qualification, chances to take the scalps of two of the sport’s best sides and a World Cup to play in, it promises to be some year.