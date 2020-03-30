Coach Shane Burger says Scotland’s cricket team will be ready when Covid-19 crisis ends

Scotland head coach Shane Burger says cricket does not matter when the world is tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

The Saltires have seen scheduled Cricket World Cup League Two games for April postponed as sport across the globe has been in lockdown.

Burger is more interested in protecting the health of people around the world.

He and assistant coach Grant Morgan both have elderly mothers living alone in their native South Africa.

Burger admits it is difficult accepting they won’t be able to go home any time soon, but hopes the world can defeat the virus as quickly as possible.

He said: “For us it’s concerning because we’re worried about the health of those back home.

“We’re in constant contact with them, but in reality we are not going to be going back to South Africa, we’re going to be staying here and seeing things out.

“We hope and pray everywhere around the world we’ll be OK.

“Back home we have some terrific family and friends that are able to assist.

“It is strange the way things are, but I’m blessed that I sleep in a comfortable bed and I stay in a nice place.

“We all hope it passes quickly – the world getting through coronavirus is much bigger than cricket.”

In April, Scotland were scheduled to play four games against the USA and UAE in Fort Lauderdale, followed by four matches against Namibia and Nepal in Namibia.

These were all in the Cricket World Cup League Two event, the first phase of qualifying for the 2023 World Cup in India.

Burger says whenever cricket does resume and the games are rearranged, Scotland will be ready for them.

He added: “It is a strange time for sport and for cricket. Every player and coach trains with some sort of target in mind.

“In high-level sport you’re trying to make sure you get better and progress every day.

“With the opportunities and amount of cricket we had scheduled this year, the lads were really excited to tackle 2020 and the games we had.

“We set some high goals and objectives for the year. The USA series and Namibia series have been postponed.

“But the good thing is that they will be rearranged, they haven’t been cancelled.

“The players still have the opportunity to play those eight games.

“We’ll have to see where this virus takes us – we’re hoping it doesn’t impact the summer internationals, but realistically it might.

“As coaching staff and management it’s important we keep the players motivated and with a sense of purpose at this time.”

Scotland have planned a big summer of cricket planned at home with a One-Day International against New Zealand and Twenty20 games against the Black Caps and Australia set to take place in June.

But now those fixtures also appear to be in doubt.

Burger said: “But it’s only a game of cricket and there are bigger things in life.”