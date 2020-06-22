Clubs’ tribute to rugby writer Jack Nixon’s milestone

North-east rugby correspondent Jack Nixon admitted he was stunned when many of the clubs in the Caledonia area came together to mark his 80th birthday.

Nixon, who covers the game for the Press and Journal and Evening Express, received a surprise presentation in his hometown of Ellon of an engraved wine decanter and a custom-made card to mark the milestone.

Representatives from Aberdeenshire, Ross Sutherland, Garioch, Caithness, Highland, Mackie and Fraserburgh, along with many others, sent messages to mark the special occasion.

The socially-distanced presentation was made by Aberdeen Grammar’s immediate past-president Jim Rae, who said: “It was great to have all the clubs come together like this to appreciate one of its great servants. It shows the spirit and ethos of rugby in the Caledonia area.”

Nixon said: “I was in absolute shock and very overwhelmed.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed covering rugby for the past 24 years and I’m very fortunate to have so many good clubs to deal with.

“I was thinking about hanging up the notepad and pen at the end of the 2019-20 season once I had turned 80, but, with the season being cut short unexpectedly, I would like to see it through to the next stage and maybe try to make it to 25 years of reporting.”