North-east golf club’s thank-you rate for NHS staff

Healthcare heroes are being handed a big thank-you offer by Newburgh-on-Ythan.

The club have slashed their green fees to all NHS staff in appreciation of their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The normal cost is between £40 and £50 but Newburgh is offering 18 holes for just £15.

Newburgh captain Jonathan Dobson said: “It has been an uneasy period for the club but we’re proud of our members for showing their support during this challenging time.

“And as one of the first sports to return, we want to give back.

“The NHS has played a vital role in mitigating the spread of Covid-19 but they are also instrumental in the day-to-day health of our members and their families.

“As a coastal village, the hard work of these people does not go unnoticed.

“We are proud to offer special rates to NHS employees who do so much to keep us all fit, healthy and safe.

“We hope this will go some way to allowing them to take part in a leisure activity they may have missed out on recently.

“We look forward to welcoming them to Newburgh-on-Ythan.

“From the moment lockdown was announced, our primary consideration was the safety of our members, players and staff as well as the wider community.

“With the enforced lockdown, we have used the time to be pro-active about the environment and services we are providing.

“We have put every necessary measure in place to ensure our players can enjoy a game without compromising safety of themselves or others.

“We could not have done this without the support of our members, and we are grateful.”

The NHS tee-times must be booked through the pro shop on 01358 789058 quoting NHS.

Presentation of valid NHS ID is required before play.