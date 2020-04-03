North-east clubs left wondering ‘what if?’ after Scottish Rugby call to declare season null-and-void

The SRU’s decision to declare the 2019-20 season null-and-void due to the Covid-19 outbreak has had a mixed reception from clubs in the Caledonia area.

However, there was all-round relief at a firm agreement after weeks of uncertainty.

Premiership Aberdeen Grammar will not be affected, having come in fifth place, just outside the play-offs, which will now not go ahead.

Highland, in the same division, will now be denied the chance to grab a promotion place.

Gordonians were in danger of being relegated from National League 2, but will now live to fight another season in the division.

President Jim Sugden was happy clubs had opted for the null and void outcome, given the choices open to them.

He said: “It’s not the way we had looked to end the season, but I don’t think any solution would have pleased all clubs.

“I like to think we could have played our way out of trouble, but we’ll never know now.”

Orkney were left the most disappointed, having raced eight points clear of Ellon in Caley Division One, and will also be denied a trip to Murrayfield for the final of the National Shield.

Aberdeenshire are also unlucky, having apparently gained promotion to the top Caley league, and losing out on a final in the National Bowl.

Head coach Barny Henderson said: “I think the option of awarding two points for each remaining game would have been fairer.”

Aberdeen University Medics and RAF Lossiemouth both miss out on promotion.