Cricket must hit ground running when given all-clear to resume

Stumps may be drawn all over the north-east, which is not to say there is no action in one of the most cricket-conscious areas in the UK.

Gone are the days when Aberdeen was reckoned to have more cricketers per head of population in the country bar Yorkshire.

There is, however, sufficient interest in keeping the game alive that Tauqeer Malik, the most successful captain of the last 20 years in the Aberdeenshire Grades, believes a concerted push must be made when the game comes out of hibernation after nearly two months of inactivity.

“All the indications are that the restrictions are gradually being lifted. We must be ready when we are given the green flag,” said Malik, who has captained Bon Accord to 11 Grade 1 titles since 1998.

Meanwhile, Banchory skipper Mark Herbert has been running indoor sessions throughout the winter for juniors, while ensuring his senior squad are keeping themselves in condition for the off.

“We’ll be ready when we get the nod,” said the 32-year-old who shares Malik’s known enthusiasm for bringing on youngsters.

In Fraserburgh, the duo of president Michael Watson and club captain Liam Bowie have been ensuring their charges are kept sharp with a series of enterprising challenges and exercises to keep them fit.

Watson said: “We are like most clubs, highly frustrated by the hold-up. But have kept in touch with players which will hopefully have kept up morale at this difficult, stressful time.

“We will as a consequence be well equipped to hit the ground running when the season gets under way. I just hope we get some games under our belt.”

Rob Sweirgon, the Aberdeen Grammar captain, welcomed the support from other clubs.

“It’s great to know there are others out there just raring to go. We need to back each other when we get permission to play from Cricket Scotland,” he said.

North-east clubs may be interested in an initiative being discussed south of the border whereby the ECB are considering encouraging county teams to throw open their facilities to “recreational” clubs for training at a time when it is not possible to use their own practice areas due to the restrictions imposed by Covid-19 regulations.

Sweirgon welcomed the idea and said: “It would be just great were Grades clubs to have access to say Mannofield for such a purpose, effectively pulling the game together in the best interests of developing it.

“It would also be good to enjoy a beer after such sessions in such a fine social facility.”

But while the amateur game is on hold, the West Indies will start their three-Test tour next month.

Malik said: “The start of this tour will serve to whet the appetite of us lesser beings.

“It’s to be hoped by then we will have a better idea of when we can start our season.”