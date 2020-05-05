Golf clubs continue fight for Covid-19 relief after being turned down by Aberdeenshire Council due to ‘arbitrary threshold’

Three north-east golf clubs are launching appeals after being rejected for £25,000 grants available due to Coronavirus.

Banchory, Peterhead and Portlethen were all turned down by Aberdeenshire Council after failing to meet the requirements for the retail, hospitality and leisure businesses support.

Banchory (£52,500), Peterhead (£54,500) and Portlethen (£61,500) were all more than the rateable value limit of £51,000.

Banchory captain Simon Tweedie said: “We feel we have lost out due to an arbitrary threshold.

“We have consulted our local MP and MSP and had a productive meeting with Andrew Bowie, who has indicated he will provide a letter of support for our appeal application.”

Peterhead captain Alex Buchan said: “We had no success so we have appealed to the council.

“Scottish Golf are also gathering information on clubs impacted by grant restrictions.”

Portlethen captain David Fleming said: “We’ve appealed against our rateable value, which we feel is unfair compared to other clubs of a similar size to us.

“There has been a further tranche of Covid-19 funding made available for those who may have missed out on the first £25,000 pay-out so we are in the process of applying for that.”