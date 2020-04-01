Aberdeen Amateur Athletics Club out to increase reach

Aberdeen Amateur Athletics Club’s paid club officer roles have been expanded in a bid to boost inclusivity.

The club, based at Aberdeen Sports Village, pictured, has had Ruth Watson and Brian Pahlmann in the roles of pathways development officer and club manager, respectively, since 2016. From today, both officers’ hours will increase, helped by sportscotland and scottishathletics funding.

While Brian will remain focused on areas like business operations, marketing and fundraising, Ruth’s job title will change to community development officer.

“Ruth’s main focus will be on expanding the delivery of athletics into areas of regeneration and to under- represented groups, engaging new athletes, volunteers and partners,” a statement said.