Newmachar Golf Club encouraged by reponse to levy

Newmachar chairman Gordon Angus is “overawed” by members’ response as they walk a financial tightrope.

After inheriting a £220,000 overspend on improving their driving range, Gordon and his new committee had steered the club back on a solid footing with their bank only to have the rug swept from under their feet because of Covid-19.

The committee introduced a £150 levy – two payments of £75 – to members who had already paid their annual £875 membership fees for play.

Newmachar also launched a six-month membership package from June 1 for £465, with seniors paying a bargain £300 in an effort to secure potential new members.

Gordon said: “We had a solid business plan going into the new season.

“We would not have had to introduce this offer were it not for the pandemic.”

He added: “We have been incredibly encouraged by the response to the levy.

“We have even had individuals – including the greenkeeping team, who have no obligation to pay – stepping forward and asking to pay.

“We have also had many members paying more than the minimum level, with some contributing more than £1,000.

“The levy wasn’t popular, but it’s something – like the special offer – we felt we had to do.”