Aberdeenshire Cricket Association: Scottish Government has left us in a state of limbo

Cricket clubs in the north-east have been left in a state of “limbo”, according to a senior official of the Aberdeenshire Cricket Association (ACA).

And Paul Gray admitted to being weary of the waiting game clubs are having to endure.

Gray, secretary of the Grades committee, said: “We had been ahead of the game in stating our position to clubs but lack of guidance on amateur team sports from the Scottish Government has left as in a state of limbo.

“The current timetable suggests there will be another announcement due on Thursday. But Cricket Scotland, our ruling body, don’t seem to have any advance notice as to what to expect from this announcement.”

Cricket Scotland will first have conversations with Sport Scotland on the detail before following up with video calls to the various associations in the country – including ACA.

They will then quickly follow up with a trustees video call of their own to consider the implications locally.

Gray added: “As golf discovered, we may not have much time to react in terms of guidance and protocol. But we’ll be doing our level best to get clubs back training if possible.”

The game looks to be facing three possible alternatives.

These include a shortened season, getting under way in mid-July or early August, which would see some competitive cup games being played … a late burst of action in August and September, but no competitive games … and a third option of training only.

All of which is speculation for now.

After Thursday, the way may be clear for cricket to be played at some point in this summer of discontent.