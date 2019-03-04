Joy for Aberdeen’s Clark after helping Britain win relay silver at European Indoors

Aberdeen’s Zoey Clark made up for individual disappointment by helping Great Britain win a silver medal in the 4x400m relay at the European Indoor Athletics Championships.

The Granite City sprinter claimed the medal at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena last night along with team-mates Laviai Nielsen, Amber Anning and fellow Scot Eilidh Doyle.

Poland took the gold with Britain second and Italy finishing third.

Aberdeen Amateur Athletics Club’s Clark went into the event as British indoor champion but failed to get past the first heat in the individual event.

But the 24-year-old made up for that in the final race of the European Championships, taking the baton on the second leg from Nielsen before passing on to Anning before Doyle produced a stunning anchor leg to secure silver.

Clark has now won silver in the relay in the World Outdoor Championships in London two years ago, bronze in the World Indoor Championships 12 months ago and bronze in the European Outdoor Championships last summer.

She said: “I’ve not run in the second leg of the relay before. So my aim was just to hold the lead Laviai had given us as best I could and try to set the girls up.

“I’m so glad we could get that medal.”

Doyle said: “I’m absolutely over the moon, this was one of the championships I really wanted to take a medal from.

“We’ve seen how well the team has been doing over the last few days.

“Before we raced there were others in the team winning gold medals and we just wanted to play our part too.

“We worked so hard and each of us had the perfect leg, so I was delighted we could win a medal in front of the home crowd.”

Scot Laura Muir also pleased the home crowd yesterday as she claimed gold in the 1,500m to retain that title after also defending her 3,000m title on Friday.

She said: “I’m so relieved. I set myself a big test this weekend – there was a lot of pressure.

“So much hard work goes into it. It’s day after day (of training) and on this track. There’s a huge support network behind me.

“I’ll have a little bit of a break in March. I’ve then got two or three months of solid training before coming back in June. After that it’s the World Championships in Doha.”

Great Britain ended the European Championships second in the medal table with four golds, six silvers and two bronzes.

Poland topped the table with five gold medals.