Aberdeen’s Clark ‘so happy’ to claim British Indoor title with European Championships bid in Glasgow up next

Aberdeen sprinter Zoey Clark said she was “so happy” to win the British Indoor 400m title in Birmingham.

Clark, 24, took the final in a time of 52.85 and has bagged one of the automatic Team GB qualifying slots for next month’s European Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow.

After the race she said: “I’m so happy to get the win and be an auto qualifier for Europeans.

“The race was a bit scrappy with a lot of high-quality athletes. I think my base speed over 200m helped me a lot as it forced a quick first lap which plays to my strengths.

“I learned a lot last year about tactics and indoor 400m running, so was better prepared to handle the race as it unfolded.”

Clark is now looking forward to a home European competition, which will also be her next chance to race.

She said: “I’ll get a good few weeks of training in (before that).

“I’ve been suffering from a cold this last week so will now have time to get over that properly.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to run in front of a Scottish crowd again.

“It’s always a great atmosphere, and I’m hoping I can start bringing my 400m time down.”

Clark’s fellow Scot Eilidh Doyle had qualified for the 400m final in 52.75, but left herself too much to do at the halfway stage after the field’s blistering start.

Laviai Nielson led going into the home straight, but Clark came through for the win with Ambe Anning following in second. Nielson held on for third while Doyle could only manage fourth.