Aberdeen set for UK’s first behind closed doors boxing event – featuring veterans Harrison and Williams – amid coronavirus crisis

Aberdeen is set to host Britain’s first behind-closed-doors professional boxing event with former world champion Scott Harrison headlining.

Former British heavyweight champion Danny Williams, who famously knocked out Mike Tyson, will also fight on the bill at the city’s Northern Hotel.

The event will be under the auspices of the British & Irish Boxing Authority (BIBA) and promoted by Aberdeen-based multiple-weight champion Lee McAllister.

The action will be broadcast live worldwide on Fite TV as well as delayed broadcast in the UK on Sports Channel Network (SCN).

BIBA will only run the behind-closed-doors bouts when the Scottish Government authorise a return to business for sporting events, which they hope to be in late June or early July.

McAllister said: “We will make sure the safety of the fighters and everyone involved with the event comes first.

“There will be coronavirus tests a week before and also the day before the event.

“Everything will be done right.

“I will be the first promoter in the United Kingdom to put on behind-closed-doors boxing. We are looking for official confirmation on the date, but ideally by the end of June.

“We are hoping this will come together quickly and then the idea will be to do one every fortnight in Aberdeen if possible.”

The event will mark the ring return of former WBO World Champion Harrison who will face PBC International Champion Paul Peers.

Heavyweight Williams will go against PBC International Champion Lee Kellett.

There will be three further contests, with Aberdeen’s Liam Allan making his pro debut against Southend’s Dan Ballard.

BIBA vice-president Gianluca Di Caro said: “BIBA policy for ‘getting back to business’ is that until the infection and death rates are drastically reduced the British & Irish Boxing Authority will not even consider giving permission for these events to go ahead, in order to protect the NHS as well as those participating at the events.”

The Aberdeen event will be limited to a maximum of five contests, each with a maximum of six rounds.

The only officials in attendance will be the referee, supervisor and time-keeper.

PPE will be worn throughout by ringside officials and the referee will wear a mask and surgical gloves when officiating.

Cornermen, limited to two per boxer, will be required to wear full PPE throughout the contest.

Di Caro added: “We already have the venue sorted for the first event, which is a hotel, so all in attendance will be contained within a single location.

“We have doctors, paramedics and specialist medics arranged, as well as private ambulances and even an air ambulance in case we are unable to use the local NHS hospital and we need to transfer any head trauma cases to a private neurology facility within 40 minutes flight time.

“There will be full personal protection equipment, as well as hand sanitiser available for all in attendance at the events.

“We will be undertaking testing ahead of the events for all people taking part, as well as regular taking of temperatures of those in attendance at the venue.

“Rapid result testing will be undertaken at the venue.”

BIBA chief medical officer Professor MR Graham said: “Testing will be mandatory for everyone in attendance at an event.”