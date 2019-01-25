Former Malt Mill welfare player plans Aberdeenshire Shield final reunion in tribute to late stalwart Christie

An ex-Sunday league player has appealed for his former side to reunite in honour of their late manager.

Garthdee’s Chris Livingston is trying to get his Malt Mill team-mates of 30 years ago together in tribute to north football stalwart Brian Christie.

Christie’s tireless work across the game will see the Aberdeenshire Shield final between Banks o’ Dee and Formartine United on Wednesday at the Balmoral Stadium dedicated to him.

Livingston thinks it would be fitting for the Malt Mill team of the mid-1980s to attend.

Prior to his death following a short illness before Christmas, ex-referee Christie was secretary of both the Aberdeenshire and District Football Association (ADFA) and Aberdeen Amateur Football Association (AAFA)

However, Livingston recalls fondly Christie’s spell playing for and managing the Malt Mill Sunday Welfare side – who were named after the now-closed bar on Holburn Street.

He said: “I used to go to the Malt Mill for live bands and stuff like that.

“We heard they were starting up the football team and were looking for names.

“I didn’t know who was in charge of the team at that point, but eventually met Brian.

“He was a bubbly character, really good to be around.”

Livingston keeps a scrapbook containing cuttings from the team’s period of success, and says one of Christie’s coups was the recruitment of former Aberdeen striker Walker McCall to the team.

He said: “It was Sunday league, most of the games were played at Inverdee or Hazlehead like they are now. I played with Brian at Malt Mill for about three years.

“We won the John Kilminster Trophy and Queen Anne Cup, and finished runners-up in the league. We were all in our 20s or 30s at the time, so all the guys would be in their 50s or 60s now.

“The team were all loyal guys and stayed with the team until Brian left. He had announced one night he had a new signing. And in walked Walker McCall, the ex-Aberdeen player.”

Livingston laughs as he recalls Christie – who was the Malt Mill goalkeeper before becoming the gaffer – as a “hard but fair” boss.

Work commitments eventually saw players drift away from the team.

Of his plan to get the team-mates he “hasn’t seen for years” together for a Shield final celebration, Livingston said: “I just think it would be a great to meet up and pay tribute to Brian.”

Any of Livingston’s former Malt Mill team-mates should contact him on 01224 311091 or 075142 290367.