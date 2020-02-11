Evening Express Champion of Champions golf tournaments boosted with ladies’ competitions

This year’s Evening Express Champion of Champions will have double the thrills with the introduction of two ladies’ tournaments.

Clubs all around the north-east have been invited to send a representative to play in both the inaugural ladies’ scratch and handicap competitions.

And sponsor Aberdein Considine will extend its support to cover both events as well as continuing to back the men’s scratch and handicap tournaments.

Letters have gone out to all the secretaries of clubs affiliated to the North-east District Golf Association, who are organising the four competitions, and should be returned to district secretary George Young before the closing date on Friday March 13.

Aberdeenshire Ladies County Golf Association captain Lorna Johnson is relishing the chance to expand the game. Lorna said: “We are always delighted to see new opportunities that promote and encourage ladies’ golf.

“The Ladies’ Champion of Champions is an excellent new addition to the repertoire of events available in the north-east.

“We trust that all the golf club scratch and handicap lady champions will embrace the new competition, and that they will support it enthusiastically.

“I know entry information and forms have been sent to clubs and I’ve already heard positive responses. ALCGA wishes the competitions every success.”

Aberdein Considine director of marketing Ryan Crighton said: “At Aberdein Considine, we know that being part of a community means much more than just having an office on a High Street.We are delighted to be extending our sponsorship.”

The property, legal and financial law firm will provide a total of £1,600 of vouchers.

All four scratch and handicap winners will earn £200 vouchers, while the four runners-up will win £100 with all eight semi-finalists receiving £50 each.

Scratch and handicap winners in 2019, from clubs affiliated to the North-east District, are eligible to enter.