Scotland’s darts world champion Peter Wright backs Huntly’s John Henderson for glory

World champion Peter Wright insists John Henderson can become a tournament winner in 2020.

During his time in the PDC the Highlander has threatened to join the winners’ circle on a number of occasions.

The Huntly thrower reached plenty of semi-finals in the PDC’s Pro Tour floor tournaments and on TV the closest he’s come to winning an event was the 2017 World Grand Prix where he reached the last four.

Snakebite, who was crowned world champion in January after beating Michael van Gerwen in the final at Alexandra Palace, says Henderson has the ability to compete with the world’s best.

Wright, 49, said: “John is underrated. What I’ve seen him do on a dart board in practice and matches is scary.

“He’s the biggest 180 hitter I’ve ever seen.

“If John can transfer that onto the stage on a regular basis then none of us would have a chance against him.

“He’s fantastic at hitting 180s, he’s seriously good, he just needs to do it on the stage.”

If Henderson can transfer his best form into tournaments then Wright is in no doubt he can follow him and fellow Scot Gary Anderson and win events.

He added: “There’s no doubt that John can win tournaments.

“All he’s got to do is have that bit more belief in himself because he has the game and he could do the same, as I have and win tournaments.

“Hopefully seeing the likes of myself and Gary Anderson winning tournaments can help inspire him.”

Henderson hasn’t started the year in particularly great form.

Following the World Championships his next competitive appearance was earlier this month as a challenge on the opening night of the Premier League in Aberdeen.

After revelling in a similar role 12 months ago – where he drew 6-6 with Michael van Gerwen – the Highlander lost 7-3 to Nathan Aspinall.

Since then Hendo’s best performance in the six Pro Tour events so far this year has been a last-32 exit.

Wright, who has won the Masters and a Pro Tour event in 2020 as well as the World Championships, was pleased to see Henderson in the Premier League for the second year running.

He said: “I was glad John was back in the Premier League because he got the draw against Michael van Gerwen last year.

“With all the noise and atmosphere it was hard for MVG – but it was harder for John because he had to come out and play with everyone behind him.

“With all that he did fantastically to perform like he did against Michael.”