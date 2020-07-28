Barrie Edmond sets new course record at Aberdeen’s Kings Links

Barrie Edmond may not be playing all the golf he wanted this season, but he has still achieved two burning ambitions.

Bon Accord member Barrie has set a new course record at the Kings Links and in the process has reduced his handicap to plus four for the first time.

Evening Express Champion of Champions Barrie, 42, carded a new mark of 10-under-par 61 during a club medal to shatter the previous record by four shots.

Barrie was one of a number of amateurs who had carded 65 on the new layout, which was established two years ago after changes to the eighth and ninth holes.

“My previous best on the old layout was eight-under 63, which I managed five times,” said Barrie, who went out in 32.

“But I’m chuffed to have set that score, especially in such a strange season.

“The course was playing quite long due to the previous couple of days of rain.

“It was a decent day for playing, but the wind got up and into our face for the back nine which made it difficult.

“I was playing with my lucky omen Matthew Dunn, who I partnered when I had shot 60 in a bounce game a couple of weeks earlier, and Mark Thomson, the elder brother of LET professional Michele.

“After I holed a birdie putt on the 13th to go eight under I started to think I could card a seriously low number.

“The par five 15th was playing downwind, so I knew I could go for it.

“I managed to birdie it after a nine-iron approach and added another birdie at the last.

“My first three medals of the season have been 66, the 61 and another 66, which reduced my handicap from plus-two to plus-four.

“It is the first time I have been to those dizzy heights and I’m delighted to have achieved another goal.”

Barrie admits that, despite the restrictions of Covid-19, he is still playing some of the best golf of his life.

“It’s a little frustrating that there are not any opens or bigger competitions being played just now.

“But it is what it is and at least we are back playing.”

How Barrie played the Kings Links in a record number of shots in his own words:

1. Solid par four.

2. “Terrible” wedge from middle of fairway to the right of the green but chipped in for a birdie three.

3. Par three.

4. Wasted a chance of birdie but easy par five.

5. Rolled in a 15ft putt for birdie three.

6. Missed a good birdie chance but tapped-in par four.

7. Second shot to 15ft and two-putted for birdie four.

8. Four-iron to 15ft and holed for birdie two.

9. Three-wood second shot to 30ft and two-putted for birdie four.

OUT IN FIVE-UNDER 32.

10. Five-iron to 30ft and missed birdie putt, par three.

11. Sand wedge second to 15ft and holed for birdie three.

12. Three-wood to within five yards of green and pitched to four feet, holed for birdie three.

13. Eight-iron second to 20ft and holed for birdie three to go eight-under.

14. Six-iron second to 25ft but missed putt although easy par four.

15. Driver, nine-iron to 35ft and two-putted for birdie four.

16. Eight-iron to 20ft and two-putt for par three.

17. Eight-iron second shot to 10ft and just missed for birdie, tap-in par four.

18. Six-iron tee shot which pitched next to the hole and finished a foot away for a tap-in birdie two.

BACK IN FIVE-UNDER 29.