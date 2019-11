Celtic boss Neil Lennon was in the north-east yesterday to watch Dyce Boys Club under-15s take on Drumchapel United in the Scottish Cup.

Lennon used the international break to watch son Gallagher – who plays for Drumchapel – in action.

The clash took place on the artificial surface behind ASDA in Dyce.

And it was the home side who progressed to the last-16, winning 3-2 after taking a three-goal first-half lead.