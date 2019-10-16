Scotland sweep towards quarter-finals at World Mixed Curling Championships in Aberdeen

Scotland skip Luke Carson was thrilled with their emphatic win over Chinese Taipei at the World Mixed Curling Championship.

The Scots triumphed 11-4 in six ends at Curl Aberdeen yesterday to make it five wins from five in Group D.

Carson and team-mates Kirsten Bousie, Mark Taylor and Katie McMillan are on course for the quarter-finals and play Slovenia tonight at 8pm.

The Scots made a slow start and trailed 3-1 after two ends, but in the next they claimed three of their own.

In end four, against the hammer, Scotland put Chinese Taipei skip Randie Shen under pressure and stole three shots.

With the score at 7-4 in the sixth end, Carson played a simple takeout shot to earn four and the handshakes followed.

Carson said: “We made a slow start and lost a three in the second end.

“But then we bounced back with two threes of our own.

“We finished the game off with a four in the second half so it was a good performance overall.

“It was pleasing that we kept our composure after losing a three.

“We kept calm and came back and it’s important we can do that again if we need to.

“And then getting the four at the end was the cherry on top of the cake.

“We would have taken these results before the competition started.

“It looks like we will qualify for the quarter-finals so now it’s about trying to keep the form going, play for positions and try to finish top of the group.

“Hopefully we can get another two wins on the board and see how we do in the play-offs.”

While Scotland have designs on claiming a medal at the World Mixed Championships, for Chinese Taipei just playing in the event is an achievement.

Shen and his colleagues Ko Yang, Ken Hsu and Stephanie Lee have no funding and paid to come to the Granite City out of their own pockets.

Shen said: “These open entries are fabulous for developing nations, Nigeria are here for the first time and we’re here as well.

“It’s wonderful what World Curling Federation (WCF) have done with all the member associations to try to grow this winter sport. For developing nations it’s tough to get funding – we’re a self-funded team.

“Yes we like to win, but we’re here to enjoy ourselves as well and see where we’re at.

“All of us have taken time off work and paid to get here out of our pockets.

“We do it for the love of the sport and we do it because we want to grow the sport in our nation.

“It’s just what we have to do to compete, we just have to work a little harder than the next person.”

This is the second time Chinese Taipei have played in this event and Shen says it’s a great learning curve.

He added: “It’s wonderful to be here, we’ve got three rookies at world level here.

“We’re looking at the bigger picture. We’re trying to make our programme more competitive.

“This is a great learning ground for our new players, and we’ve got the Pacific Championships in China in a couple of weeks time.

“We know we’re a little bit behind the talent pool at this event, but it’s a great learning experience for all of us.”