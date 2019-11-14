Coetzer reveals intricacies of Scotland cricket captain role

So what’s it like to captain your country knowing a World Cup place could hang on every decision you make?

Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer says staying calm in the heat of battle is key.

The Saltires captain admits he will never get every decision spot on, but believes learning to deal with that is a key factor in guiding his side through nailbiting events like the recent T20 World Cup qualifier in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Unlike sports such as football and rugby – where the captain’s role is mainly motivational – in cricket a huge amount of tactical responsibility lies with the skipper.

Game-changing decisions like field placings and bowling changes rest with the captain.

In qualifying for next year’s T20 World Cup Scotland faced a win-or-bust play-off game against the UAE.

In the end the Saltires won comfortably, by 90 runs. But until the closing stages there was still significant pressure on the Scots and their skipper.

When asked about how he captains in high- pressure situations, Coetzer said: “There are a couple of things I try to do – you still don’t get every decision correct, you still make many mistakes.

“What I try to do is stay as calm as I can throughout, both on and off the field.

“I don’t try to get over-excited at moments in games or leading into games.

“After losing a game you can’t be put off by that, you have to stay as calm and level as you can throughout the tournament.

“When you win you enjoy it, but when you lose you have to take it on the chin.

“The other thing I do on off days is take myself away, gather my thoughts and make sure I’m thinking clearly so all my decisions are made clearly and for the right reasons.

“When I do that I can deal with myself, but if I’m not taking the time to do that I don’t feel like I’m fulfilling my duty for the guys.

“That still doesn’t mean you get every decision right but if I’ve made a conscious effort to consider what’s coming up and what’s in front of us it means I can be at peace with myself.

“These things aren’t an exact science but you have to do what is best for the team.”

Coetzer was pleased to see his team deliver under pressure against the UAE, although he admits he would have preferred to have qualified without needing the play-off game.

He added: “It came to a real pressure stage and we needed to win and we came through it convincingly which was a real positive for us.

“Then winning that fifth/ sixth play-off against Oman after that was positive as well.

“It seemed like that was us getting to our best towards the end of the tournament which is good.

“It would have been nice to reach that stage two games earlier, but peaking is important in a tournament.”