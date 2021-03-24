Cameron Norrie and Joe Salisbury confirm participation in Battle of the Brits – Scotland v England tennis event at P&J Live

British number two Cameron Norrie has confirmed his participation in the Battle of the Brits – Scotland v England event at Aberdeen’s P&J Live later in the year.

Norrie, 25, the 56th ranked men’s singles player in the world, will join three-time Grand Slam winner Sir Andy Murray and brother Jamie – tournament director and multiple Slam winner in doubles and mixed doubles – on the Scottish team between December 21 and 22.

Meanwhile, Grand Slam doubles champion Joe Salisbury will join British number one Dan Evans on team England.

Norrie, whose father David is from Glasgow, said: “My Dad is a very proud Scot and he’s going to be pretty excited to see me play for Scotland.

“It’s quite a rare opportunity, and it’s even more special when you get to walk out there with Andy and Jamie, the two best tennis players Scotland has ever produced.

“I’m excited to be part of it all.”

Left-hander Norrie, who grew up in South Africa and New Zealand, was yesterday taking on Yoshihito Nishioka at the Miami Open.

During the 2021 season so far, he has reached the third round of the Australian Open after defeating British compatriot Evans in the first round.

In 2018, a young Norrie came from two sets down to beat Robert Bautista Agut, ranked 91 places above him at the time, in the Davis Cup.

Salisbury is expecting to face not just a strong Scottish team, but a raucous Scottish crowd in the Granite City.

The 28-year-old, who won the 2020 Australian Open with American partner Rajeev Ram, said: “This is a big opportunity for me to be part of something very special.

“I think we’ve all missed playing in front of a crowd and I’m expecting it to be pretty loud, especially when we take on Andy, Jamie and Cam on their home turf!”

The Scotland v England event, which is expected to benefit local charities, will be comprised of three session across two days. Two-time Wimbledon champion, US Open winner and double Olympic gold medallist Sir Andy is scheduled to play in every session.

More seats have already been added for the Wednesday evening session due to high demand, with tickets for the three sessions available here.

Having confirmed Norrie and Salisbury would be taking part in the event, Jamie Murray said: “We’re thrilled to have Cam and Joe on board.

“Both of those guys have been playing really well and it means both teams just keep getting stronger and stronger.

“It’s going to be a big couple of days of tennis and I’m really proud to be able to bring that level of competition back to Scotland.”