Golf: PGA champion Cameron aims build on biggest career win

Newly-crowned Scottish PGA Champion Ross Cameron is aiming to scale new heights after enjoying the biggest success of his career.

Ross, 41, stormed to a four-shot victory in the Loch Lomond Scottish Whiskies PGA Championship at Deer Park.

The Peterhead pro, who secured £4,250 for his success in the Tartan Tour’s flagship event, said: “I’m delighted to have won such a prestigious tournament that has a great history of past champions.

“The memories of the week will last a lifetime!

“The response on social media, phone messages, emails, cards of congratulations has astonished me.

“I have enjoyed reading through them, and I thank everyone for their support.

“While looking on my career, it has been slow in getting going but I am determined to build on this win and have my best years ahead of me.”

Ross, who is sponsored by Saltire Energy, opened his challenge with a four-under-par 68 which included three birdies on the par fives and a further tap-in at the ninth.

On the second day, Ross reached the turn in four under. He picked up three birdies on the back nine but dropped shots on 11th and 16th before signing for a five-under 67 for a share of the lead on nine-under.

Ross said: “I felt a little nervous ahead of round three but excited.

“Overnight rain had soaked the course and play was delayed by an hour and parts of the course were a little wet.

“I didn’t play as steady but I putted well and two good birdie putts on the 16th and 17th gave me a three-under 69 and a four-shot lead.

“I felt more relaxed heading into the final round.

“I remembered some tournaments I had led and not managed to win and used that experience.

“I played some scrappy shots during the first three holes but settled down and hit the ball better after that.

“I birdied the seventh and then eagled the par five eighth to open up a five-shot lead.

“My game was now in a really good flow and I played really nicely over the last 10 holes and dealt with whatever was in front of me.

“The rain came on again while playing the 17th but a good par on the 18th gave me another round of 69 and a 15-under-par total.

“I had clinched the Scottish PGA Championship for 2020 and I was delighted.

“I celebrated by walking off the 18th green and gave my golf bag a huge hug!”

The victory secured Ross’s name a place on the trophy alongside previous winners Sandy Lyle, Paul Lawrie, Sam Torrance, Andrew Coltart and Bernard Gallacher.

Ross turned professional in 1997 after starting work the previous year alongside Ronnie Urquhart at McDonald Ellon.