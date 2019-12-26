Byron Boxing Club in medals haul

Byron Boxing ABC have scooped four medals at the prestigious Odivelas Box Cup in Portugal to end a successful 2019 for the club on a high.

Rising teenage stars Sonny Kerr, Gregor McPherson and Willie Williamson all landed gold with Archie Whyte winning bronze in Lisbon.

The new breed of boxing talent are following in the footsteps of Commonwealth bronze medallist John Docherty who is now a highly-rated professional prospect.

Docherty has won all seven of his pro fights and is closing in on a title shot in 2020.

One of the biggest boxing tournaments in Europe, the Odivelas Box Cup attracted more than 400 athletes for its seventh year.

Kerr defeated Ireland’s Patrick McDonagh in the school 46kg division to take gold.

After landing five gold medals in a phenomenal year Kerr, 14, is targeting Euro gold in 2020.

Kerr said: “I won the Scottish championship in February and then the British title.

“I won the Hull Box Cup and the Monks Town Box Cup before taking the Odivelas title.

“They are good titles to win and I am looking to push on in the juniors next year.

“Portugal was a great experience because it was a new place to box and I came up against some good opponents and beat them well.

“In the last year I have come on a lot and won a lot of titles.

“I want to try to go to the European championships and bring medals back from them.

“Byron is bringing through a lot of fighters and we are all getting experience and medals.

“The club is in a great place.”

Hot prospect Williamson overcame Rio Waters of Wales to claim the Junior 50kg gold medal.

Williamson, 15, said: “It was great to add another gold to my collection.

“That was my third gold this year as I also won the Scottish title and the Hull Box Cup.

“Next year I plan to push on to the Europeans and hopefully get a medal there. I also want to win the British title in 2020. Boxing means everything to me.

“My long-term ambition is to turn professional.

“In the amateurs I want to box at tournaments like the Commonwealths and Olympics.

“John Docherty fought in the Commonwealths so I can see I can make it. It is not an impossible task but I just have to keep my level of dedication going.”

A third Byron gold in Portugal was secured when McPherson, 15, beat Cleptos dos Santos of Northern Ireland in the junior 46kg final.

McPherson said: “It was fantastic to win the gold medal.

“I had been preparing hard for the tournament. I train before school and after school and put in a lot of hours.

“That is what you want to do if you aim to be successful. However, I enjoy it.

“On top of this gold I won gold at the Scottish championships, silver at Monkstown Box Cup and silver at the British championships. Next year I want to win the Scottish and British titles and fight in the Europeans.

“Ultimately I want to do this as a living and turn professional and will do all I can to get there.”

Whyte, 16, was narrowly edged out in a tight semi-final when securing bronze glory in Lisbon.

He said: “I was disappointed I could not get a gold like the other three boys but I was so happy for them as it was great for Byron Boxing. In the north-east we don’t get as much attention as the central belt.

“Byron are really showing everyone that we are a top club in Scotland.

“In my semi, it was a split decision against a good kid who probably just edged it on the day.

“On another day I reckon I could have won it as it was 50-50.

“I managed to put him down in the second round but just couldn’t get the job finished. This time last year I had only just won the Scottish novice.

“Now I have the Scottish title and silver in Hull and Monkstown.

“Boxing is hard work and takes up such a large part of your life. Although it is amateur, you dedicate everything to it.

“That’s because there’s nothing better than getting your hand raised after a victory. It is euphoric.”