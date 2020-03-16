Byron Boxing Club duo fight their way to be best in Scotland

Two Byron Boxing rising ring stars have secured Scottish title glory as the club continue to produce exciting young talent.

Gregor McPherson (Junior 2004 48kg) and Sonny Kerr (Junior 2005 48kg) both triumphed at the national event to secure gold.

The teenagers are the new breed of talent emerging from the Aberdeen based gym that produced undefeated super-middleweight pro John Docherty.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Docherty, 22, has won all eight pro fights and is being tipped for a title shot this year.

McPherson and Kerr are ready to follow in Docherty’s footsteps having added Scottish gold glory to their impressive medal haul.

Oldmachar Academy pupil McPherson has become the best in Scotland despite balancing boxing with junior football.

Although only 15, he has regularly played up front against adults and former senior pros in the junior Superleague.

A British silver medallist, Gregor said: “The final was the best I have boxed technically and it was great to get that win.

“My main goal is to ultimately turn professional.

“John (Docherty) turned pro and has done so well.

“I watch him box on television when I can and in his last two fights he has been exceptional.”

Gregor won the Scottish title via a 4-1 split decision in the final and dominated the semi to triumph by unanimous decision.

The title success was reward for a punishing daily training schedule with the teen balancing his love of boxing and football.

He said: “I get up at 5.30 in the morning to run and I do hill sprints.

“After that I do bag work in our garage at home before school.

“When I come back from school I do some work on the pads with my dad before going to the boxing club to train and spar.

“Then at night after the boxing I go to football training. It is a busy schedule”

The teen was due to shed the boxing gloves for football boots on Saturday as Bridge of Don Thistle hosted Dyce Juniors in the McLeman Cup, but the game, like the rest of footballing activities, was cancelled.

Gregor, a former Aberdeen Youth Development player, said: “I really enjoy playing for Bridge of Don Thistle.

“I play up front and centre midfield. I have made a few appearances and scored some goals.

“I had joined the Bridge of Don Thistle Boys’ Club team. Before that I had taken six months out as I wasn’t enjoying football the same. Once I got back into it I enjoyed it again.

“To play against big opponents in the juniors is tough and an achievement. Boxing really helps the fitness and strength side.”

Securing another Scottish title continued Aberdeen Grammar School pupil Sonny’s domination of his age category and weight.

Sonny, 15, is also British champion and also won the Monkstown Box Cup, Hull Box Cup and the Odivelas Box Cup in Portugal.

He said: “In the final I won the first round then gave my opponent a count in the second.

“I stopped him at the start of the third.

“He was tall and rangy but I boxed well to land my shots and get inside him.

“It was a good win and now I want to move on to bigger and better things.

“I have been lucky enough to win all these titles and golds and I aim to keep on improving by working on my skills.

“I just want to get as much experience in bouts as possible.”

Next up for Sonny is the Great Britain Tri-Nations tournament in Barnsley in Wales.

He will be gunning to make it a second successive British title success having defeated England’s top two boxers last year to take gold.

He said: “I have the British Junior and Youth championships coming up.

“It is in Barnsley again, the same place I won it last year.

“My long-term ambition is to stay amateur for a good while and see what I can do in the senior game.

“John (Docherty) has shown what can be done.”

Sonny is following a proud family tradition as he is the third generation to secure boxing medal glory.

Father Kevin was a two-time Scottish junior champion and grandfather Tony was a three-time Scottish champion and fought at the 1970 Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh.

Both Tony and Kevin are coaches at Byron Boxing Club.

Sonny, who began boxing in April 2014, is also passing on his knowledge to help the next generation of boxers develop.

He said: “The Byron is on the up. We have some strong lads and others that are also up and coming.

“I help the young ones by giving them advice. We are all helping the younger guys out now.”