Byron boys lords of the ring

Three rising stars from Byron ABC have secured Scottish title success – and are targeting more gold medal glory.

The Northfield-based club’s conveyor belt of champions continued with Sonny Kerr, Archie Whyte and Gregor McPherson all triumphing at the National Championships.

Sonny, 14, defeated Shaun Roberts (Newarthill ABC) to secure the 2005 Schoolboy 44.5kg title.

Archie, 15, overcame Ross Nicholas (Cleland ABC) to claim the 2003 Junior 66kg championship gold.

Gregor, 14, defeated John Dorran (North Glasgow ABC) to lift the 2004 Junior 42kg title.

The treble gold sweep at the Ravenscraig Regional Sports Centre was the latest success for Byron Boxing.

Commonwealth bronze medallist John Docherty boxed out of the club before turning professional last year. Docherty signed with Matchroom Boxing and has won all three of his pro fights inside the distance.

Byron Boxing also developed former multiple Scottish and British champion Billy Stuart, who has won all seven of his fights since turning professional.

Archie is “over the moon” to be 2003 Junior 66kg Scottish champion and insists triumphing in the tournament has been a huge boost to his self-belief.

Archie said: “I was really pleased to win the title.

“This is the best I have felt and I am over the moon.

“This really boosted my confidence and I am buzzing.

“Once I got my hands going in the final I felt good.

“It was a hard fight but I felt good about myself and once I got the punches going it was enjoyable.

“With every round that went by I felt more and more confident that I could win.”

With gold now secured and confidence sky-high Archie is focusing on the British Championships later this year and hopes to also break into the Scotland team.

He said: “I would like this to be a launch pad for me to get into the Scotland squad and maybe win the British after this. But I have to keep putting in the hard work and listening to my coaches.

“If I do that, hopefully I will get places.”

For Sonny the 2005 Schoolboy 44.5kg gold was a third Scottish crown secured.

Now the teen, who has also boxed for Scotland, is targeting more medal success at the British Championships in Manchester in June.

Sonny said: “To win the Scottish title meant a lot.

“I have been boxing for five years now.

“I’ve got the British Championships coming up and also a tournament in Ireland as well.

“Hopefully, I can win gold in them.”

Sonny won the Scottish title at Ravenscraig last year and kept that winning streak going with another gold.

He said: “The final was a good fight as he was a good lad and a wee bit taller than me.

“I won the first round pretty well and used my jab to win the second and third to run out a points winner.”

Having only started training with Byron ABC a year ago it has been a rapid ascent to national championship success for Gregor who claimed the 2004 Junior 42kg gold.

Gregor said: “Winning the title was a brilliant feeling.

“Before the fight I was a little bit nervous but kept my calm.

“I had a plan from my coaches and I stuck to it throughout the fight.

“All the hard work and training paid off.

“I boxed really well and was glad to get the win.

“I only started boxing last year but have won two golds, the Novice and the Open Championships.

“My dad used to do a bit of boxing and I picked it up from a young age.

“But it is only in the last year I have come up to the boxing club.”

Formed in 2009, Byron Boxing Club has been at the heart of the Northfield community.

Not only does it offer a potential route to boxing success and title glory for many youngsters in the area, it also provides the opportunity to improve fitness to many more within the community.

Numerous Scottish and British champions have come through the club which utilises Northfield Community Centre at Byron Square.

Light-heavyweight Boris Crighton fought out of Byron Boxing ABC before turning pro last year.

Crighton, currently undefeated in the paid ranks, is a two-time British champion and also a Scottish champion in the amateurs.

Other success stories are Docherty and Stuart who are rated as two of the hottest rising talents in Scottish boxing.

Docherty and Stuart both fought regularly for Scotland and claimed national and international titles while training at Byron Boxing.

Docherty claimed Commonwealth Youth Games gold medal glory at 75kg in Samoa in 2015.

He was part of the Team GB Olympic podium scheme before turning professional.

Such was the faith in Docherty he was taken by Team GB to the Rio 2016 Olympics to let him experience the Games.

Stuart also secured silver at the Commonwealth Youth Games in the 56kg division. Byron Boxing ABC coach Kevin Kerr hopes the next generation of stars can emulate those fighters.

Kerr said: “It’s great to see the next generation of lads coming through and all their hard work pay off.

“This group can hopefully take over from the successful batch of kids who won many titles over the last 10 years since the club started who have travelled the world representing their club and country.”

Byron Boxing is open Monday and Wednesday for kids, 6pm-6.45pm, and for teens and adults, 6.45pm to 8pm, with “keep-fitters” welcome.