Byron Boxing Club-trained John Docherty loses his 100% pro record after being outpointed by Jack Cullen

Aberdeen-trained super-middleweight John Docherty lost his 100% pro record and a crack at a British title shot.

Docherty, 23, lost by unanimous points decision to Jack Cullen after 10 rounds in a British super-middleweight title eliminator at the SSE Arena, Wembley.

Cullen, 27, won 96-94, 96-94, 95-94 on the judges’ scorecards.

Former Byron Boxing club-trained Commonwealth bronze medallist Docherty went into the fight with a flawless record of nine wins, seven by stoppage.

He floored Cullen with a body shot after just 24 seconds of the opening round, but was unable to capitalise on that explosive start.

Docherty’s right eye opened up in the third with both boxers exchanging thudding shots.

Cullen’s left jab and hook were breaching Docherty’s defence.

Cullen praised Docherty after a bruising clash.

He said: “Docherty is a tough lad and I had tried my hardest for this fight.

“I’ve shown everyone how good I really I am.”

Docherty was fighting on the undercard of Katie Taylor’s successful defence of her four world lightweight titles.

Taylor dominated Miriam Gutierrez to win 100-89 100-90 99-91 on the cards.