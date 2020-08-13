Byron Boxing Club-trained John Docherty hopes to close in on British title by winning televised bout tomorrow

Aberdeen-trained super middleweight John Docherty aims to shine live on Sky Sports to secure a British title eliminator.

The 22-year-old, who boasts a 100% pro record from eight contests, will face Anthony Fox on Matchroom Boxing’s Fight Camp tomorrow night.

Quickly gaining a reputation as an explosive puncher, six of southpaw Docherty’s wins have been inside the distance.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Docherty aims to secure another stoppage to close in on a British title shot.

He said: “I am going for the knockout against Fox.

“Whether that comes in the last round or seventh, I don’t see this fight going past eight rounds.

“The only nerves I have are about looking good.

“I am not nervous about losing, because I know I am going to win. This is going to put me in for a British title eliminator.”

Former Byron Boxing club star Docherty is now based in Sussex having signed with Matchroom Boxing.

Opponent Fox has a pro record of eight wins, 12 defeats and four draws.

Fox is on a three-fight winning streak that included a defeat of Commonwealth super middleweight champion Luke Blackledge.

Docherty said: “Fox has upset the odds a couple of times so I am not overlooking him.

“This is an opportunity to shine and I am going to win.”

Docherty will fight on the undercard of the behind-closed-doors bill topped by the Commonwealth middleweight title clash between Felix Cash and Jason Welborn.

The bill will also be broadcast live in the United States on DAZN.

Docherty insists the absence of fans will not be a concern and is just happy to be back in the ring.

He said: “It is going to be different with no fans but I experienced that situation all over the world when I was an amateur.

“I have done this all before so it doesn’t bother me.

“It is just another day for me and I aim to do the business against Fox.”