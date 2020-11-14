Byron Boxing Club-developed star John Docherty ‘ready to do a job’ on Cullen in British title eliminator

Undefeated super-middleweight star John Docherty is confident of delivering a knockout to secure a British title shot.

Docherty will tonight face Jack Cullen at Wembley Arena in a British title eliminator bout broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Aberdeen-trained Docherty, a product of the city’s Byron Boxing club, has won all nine of his pro fights, seven inside the distance.

Docherty is confident Cullen, who stands in the way of his dream of a British title shot, will not last the distance.

The 23-year-old said: “I am ready to do a job on Cullen because he stands between myself and that British title shot.

“If I am beaten by him I am going nowhere, that is me finished.

“He is in my way, so I aim to smash Cullen.

“He has quit a few times. Felix Cash made him quit when he turned his back.

“I have it in my mind that he will quit and I wouldn’t be surprised if I knock him out in the first round.

“I am not just being confident – I know what I can do.”

Docherty was initially scheduled to face former WBA international middleweight champion Jack Arnfield. However, Arnfield had to withdraw due to appendicitis.

Likewise, Cullen was set to face former WBO European super-middleweight champion Jamie Cox, who pulled out with a cut.

That opened the way for the British title eliminator match-up that has become a grudge match.

Cullen boasts a pro record of 18 wins (nine by stoppage), two defeats and one draw.

His last fight was a draw with Zak Chelli in the Matchroom Boxing Fight Camp in August.

Cullen lost in the eighth round of a Commonwealth title fight at the lower middleweight division to Felix Cash last November.

Cash is a gym-mate of Docherty. Both work under renowned trainer Tony Sim.

Docherty said: “Everyone Cullen has fought who is decent has knocked him out.

“I am not just going to show everyone my raw power.

“I know I can box and also have that power.

“I am going to put in a stand-out performance at super-middle weight.”

Docherty returns to the ring following a stoppage defeat of Anthony Fox at Fight Camp in August.

He will fight on the undercard of Katie Taylor’s undisputed lightweight title world title fight with Miriam Gutierrez.

A Commonwealth Games bronze medallist before turning professional, Docherty is determined to hit new levels of performance in the ring tonight.

He said: “All I have really shown is my power.

“I have not shown my boxing.”