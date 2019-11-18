Aberdeen boxer Sutherland: ‘Scottish champion Burt’s avoiding me like the plague’

Risisng welterweight star Dean Sutherland today confirmed Scottish champion Stuart Burt has dodged a title showdown.

Sutherland extended his flawless pro record to nine wins from nine by defeating Edvinas Puplauskas at the Hilton Treetops Hotel.

The 21-year-old struggled with illness in the build up to the fight but comfortably overcame the Lithuanian 59-55.

Talks between Sutherland’s management and reigning Scottish champion Burt’s camp had opened up recently about a clash for the national belt.

It was hoped a deal could be thrashed out to secure Sutherland a Scottish title showdown in March.

However, Burt has pulled out of talks and will defend his Scottish title against another opponent.

Sutherland said: “It looks like Burt is trying to avoid me like the plague.

“We had a supposed date for March agreed but he has changed and is now fighting someone else instead.

“He has knocked me back.

“Everyone can see that I want to fight and that Burt does not want to be involved.

“The Scottish title would have been a nice shiny belt for the trophy cabinet but I will move on to bigger and better things.”

Burt and his management team had previously rejected two offers from Sutherland’s camp for a title defence against the Aberdonian.

Sutherland has also been elevated to the status of an eliminator for a Commonwealth title shot.

He put eliminator status up for any Scottish title shot with Burt.

Sutherland said: “It doesn’t look good for Burt.

“However, it is the biggest compliment to me that the supposed number one in Scotland does not want to fight me.”

Sutherland landed clean shots in the early rounds and his jabs began to breach Puplauskas’ defence but he could not find the knock-out punch.

The Lithuanian rallied late on to edge the sixth round as the illness began to take its affect.

He said: “I had been battling a cold all week. I only really felt that in the fifth and sixth rounds as my movement and legs weren’t the same as the opening four.

“When you say you have a cold people will think you are moaning about man flu.

“However, it affects people normally so just imagine how it affects someone trying to perform at their very peak level.

“The first four rounds were fast-paced and there was a lot of movement which maybe took it out my legs a bit quicker than it normally does.”

Opponent Puplauskas had a record of six wins and 26 defeats but had been stopped inside the distance only once.

In February this year the Lithuanian went the distance with reigning Commonwealth and British champion Chris Jenkins.

Sutherland hopes to close in on a shot for the Commonwealth belt next year.

He said: “Overall it was a good performance over six rounds against someone who was really tough.

“I got to try different things and I will go back into the gym to continue to work towards bigger and better things.

“I thought I had him in the third or fourth round as I was hammering him.

“I just needed an extra thirty seconds in each round to get him.

“However, fair play to him as he was tough and durable.”