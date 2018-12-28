Bully Boy shows N-east darts star Henderson some respect after third round exit at PDC World Championship

John Henderson’s PDC World Championship campaign came to an end with a 4-2 third round defeat by Michael Smith.

The Highlander started well but was eventually overhauled by Bully Boy – who praised the Huntly darter for his display.

Henderson hit eight 180s in the contest and had an average just below 95.

But the big difference from his second round game against Gabriel Clemens was that he only hit nine out of 25 attempts at double – a 36% success rate compared with 62% in his previous match.

Smith’s stats were impressive and what you would expect from the world No 9.

The St Helens player had an average above 100, nine 180s and hit 16 doubles from 34 attempts – a success rate of 47%.

Reflecting on Henderson’s performance Smith said: “I’m feeling good and I’m happy, the performance wasn’t great, but I’m happy.

“John chucked some good stuff and that meant I had to respond to it.

“He had the two 116s and a 161 to help him win his two sets. There’s not much you can do about that, but I stuck to it and got through in the end

“I was frustrated after the first set, but I came back and made it one-all and that was the perfect time to break him and hold throw to go 3-1 up.

“But from 2-0 up in the third I missed my chance and he hit a 161 to get back in the set and won it.

“I got back to 2-2 and I thought it was the perfect time to break him because then I would be throwing for the match and that’s what I managed to do.”

Henderson started brightly and took the opening set. After having his throw broken in the opening leg he recovered by breaking back with a 116 checkout.

Then at 2-2 in the first set he punished Smith for two missed darts at double by hitting double 10 to take the lead.

In the second set the Huntly thrower fired in an 11-darter which included two 180s to make it 1-1 in the set.

Then Hendo checked out on 116 again to be throwing for a 2-0 lead.

But Bully Boy fought back, hitting double 18 to force a deciding leg in which he finished 74 to level the match.

Smith started the third set strongly and won the opening leg against the throw.

A scrappy leg followed with Smith nailing double 12 for a 72 checkout to move 2-0 up.

Hendo replied by hitting a 180 in the next leg to set up double nine. Then he broke back to make it 2-2 in the set with a superb 161 checkout, finishing on the bullseye.

In the deciding leg double 10 was hit by Hendo for a 2-1 lead in sets.

Hendo seemed to go off the boil in set four with Smith winning it comfortably 3-0.

In set five the Highlander missed bull for a 135 and tops gave Smith a break.

He followed that up with hitting double two after Hendo had two darts at double 10 for 1-1.

Hendo held throw in the next leg with a 75 checkout but Smith was comfortable on his own throw to move 3-2 up in sets.

In the sixth set Smith wrapped up the match and his place in round four by hitting tops twice and double 10 to secure the set 3-0 and the match 4-2.