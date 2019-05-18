Brothers team up for Granite Fight Factory spar-athon in aid of Mental Health Aberdeen

Three Aberdeen brothers have organised a sponsored spar-athon to raise money for Mental Health Awareness Week.

Craig Robertson and brothers Sean and Aaron have set up the event from 2pm-9pm today to raise cash for Mental Health Aberdeen.

Along with Wendy Smith, owner of the Granite Fight Factory, the brothers have arranged seven hours of boxing.

Craig says they are all passionate about raising awareness of mental health problems and explained that was the reason for organising the spar-athon.

He said: “For me and my two brothers mental health is always something we’ve been aware of.

“We’ve always been keen to raise awareness about mental health.

“We think there is a stigma around mental health and it’s not something many people have been comfortable speaking about.

“However, in recent years there have been major sports stars who have opened up about it and let people know it’s OK to not be OK.

“In this day and age I don’t think there are many people now you can say haven’t suffered with stress or depression.

“The way the world is and with social media these problems will only increase, particularly for young people.

“So we feel it’s something that people need to be more aware of and able to talk about.”

The brothers are hopeful of a good turn-out at the Granite Fight Factory for sparring.

They’re hopeful as many as 50 people will attend the event at the Deemouth Business Centre facility.

Craig added: “We’ve had between 40 and 60 people say they’ll turn up but even if we only get 25 people turning up that will be good.

“Me and my brothers aren’t boxers but we love the sport and enjoy the training, so that was why we decided to do this. If we can help just one person by doing this to raise money and raise awareness then we’ll feel like we have done a good job.

“We’ve had a good response to what we’re doing and mental health is something more people are becoming interested in.

“The slogan for Mental Health Aberdeen is that ‘It’s OK to not be OK’.”

If you wish to donate to the brothers’ good cause you can do so online at justgiving.com/fundraising/dontfightinsilence