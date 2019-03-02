Boxing: Undefeated Dean takes shot at big time with Toms challenge

Undefeated super-welterweight Dean Sutherland aims to make a major statement in the pro ranks by stopping big-hitter Ryan Toms.

The 20-year-old Aberdonian will bid to extend his 100% record in the professional ranks when facing Toms at Trump Turnberry Hotel tonight.

A former multiple-weight world champion kickboxer, Sutherland is one of Scotland’s hottest rising boxing prospects since switching disciplines.

He has quickly racked up five straight wins, two inside the distance, but faces his toughest challenge yet with Toms who recently stopped undefeated Olympic silver medallist Fred Evans.

Having reached the Olympic welterweight final at London 2012, Evans had won all five of his pro fights and was tipped for future major title shots.

However, that momentum was halted last October when Toms knocked him to the canvas twice in the second round.

The referee stopped the fight before that round finished.

Sutherland, aka Deadly, is relishing the challenge and is confident he can emerge with another victory.

He said: “If you look at Toms’ resume, the only people to have stopped him are big names like Anthony Fowler and James Metcalf who are already in the top 10 and looking at big international titles.

“If I can stop him as well it would make a statement.

“Fighting Toms is a good step up for me and probably the fight I have been asking to get for a while now.

“He has real power.

“Knowing he has that power, Toms will have the confidence to come forward.

“That means it will be a much more entertaining fight and one that will suit me a lot more.”

Sutherland will enter unchartered territory within boxing at the Trump Turnberry when facing another southpaw.

“I will stick to my game plan,” he added.

“The only thing that will be different is that Toms is a southpaw as well.

“This will be the first time I have fought a southpaw for a long time, way back from when I first really started in kickboxing.

“It will be different for me but I have done a couple of light sparring sessions and movement rounds with Paul Keane who is also a southpaw.

“We practised on a couple of things so I am feeling very confident for the fight.”

Sutherland extended his 100% record with a comfortable 40-36 defeat of Jordan Grannum in Glasgow last month.

After a distinguished career where he dominated kickboxing Sutherland made the decision last year to switch to boxing.

Sutherland made an explosive entrance to the noble art with a second-round stoppage of Victor Edagha in his debut bout.

His impact will increase further should he see off the highly- dangerous Toms tonight.

In preparation for tonight’s clash Sutherland travelled to Birmingham for sparring sessions with Ryan Kelly, who is set to fight for a title later this month.

Kelly will face Michael McKinson for the World Boxing Council International Silver Welterweight title.

Sutherland said: “Ryan is ranked number eight in Britain and is set to fight for the WBC International silver title.

“I fought with another three sparring partners and one of them won the Ultimate Boxer at the Manchester Arena ran by Ricky Hatton and Anthony Crolla.”

Sutherland will fight on the under-card of Aberdeen-based Marek Laskowski’s Scottish lightweight title clash with Calvin McCourt. Northern Sporting Club’s Laskowski has previously held the prestigious belt.