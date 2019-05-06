Boxing pair look ahead to titles after triumphs

Aberdeen’s newest undefeated boxing champions today insisted their debut professional belts will be the first step on the road to further title glory.

Aberdonian Dean Sutherland and Granite City-trained Billy Stuart both triumphed via points decisions to secure vacant Boxing Union of Ireland Celtic titles at the city’s Hilton Treetops Hotel.

Sutherland extended his flawless pro record to seven wins from seven fights with a 78-74 defeat of Dublin based Keane McMahon in a sensational all-action showdown to take the welterweight title.

Likewise, Stuart stretched his 100 percent record to eight wins from eight fights with a 77-75 defeat of Ireland’s Dylan McDonagh to lift the super-bantamweight title.

Sutherland said: “This title win is massive for me but it is just another stepping stone towards more titles and to go up to the next level.

“I am very excited to get my first title in less than a year after turning to box professionally.

“It was a brilliant fight against a really good, tough opponent.”

Both fighters had distinguished careers before turning professional. Stuart was an eight times Scottish amateur champion and two-time British champion while Sutherland was a multi-weight world kick-boxing champion.

Stuart said: “I want this to be the first of many titles. This title means everything to me.

“The amount of effort, time and money that I have put into getting here is paying off for me.

“I am happy with the title but not happy with my performance.”

Stuart’s younger brother Callum made an impressive start to his pro career when defeating Casey Blair of Northern Ireland 40-36 at middleweight.

Andrew Smart of Elgin made it two wins from two pro fights when defeating Gary McGuire of Glasgow 39-37.

Making his professional debut Arbroath’s Corey McCulloch overcame Jordan Grannum of London 39-37 on points.