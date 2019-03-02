Boxing: Marek Laskowski’s battle for Scottish title tops the bill at Trump Turnberry

Aberdeen-based boxer Marek Laskowski will tonight bid to lift the Scottish lightweight title for a second time.

The 30-year-old Polish fighter will face Calvin McCord for the national belt at the Trump Turnberry Hotel.

Laskowski has previously held the Scottish lightweight title having defeated Andrew Mackay for the title in September 2017.

After a year away from action, Northern Sporting Club star Laskowski will tonight fight for the first time since losing a Polish lightweight title bout to Damian Wrzesinski on points in Poland last February.

He said: “I am going for another Scottish title and aim to beat McCord.

“My training has been going very well and I feel in fantastic shape.”

Laskowski took a break from boxing last year but is now back rejuvenated.

His title shot tops the bill at Trump Turnberry.

Undefeated Aberdonian Dean Sutherland will fight on the under-card.

Laskowski will be competing in a fourth consecutive title fight.

Following his successful Scottish lightweight title bid in 2017 he then fought for the Polish title twice.

He said: “I took some time off and it was the longest break I had for 15 years.

“The months I was off made me realise just how much I loved boxing and how much I missed it.

“I needed a break for both my mind and body and when I came back everyone said how fresh I was looking.”

Opponent McCord boasts an unblemished record of five wins from five professional bouts.

Ayr-based McCord won his last fight with a first-round stoppage of Taka Bembere in Glasgow last November.