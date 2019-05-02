Macduff boxing hopeful Callum ready for debut as he eyes Big Apple

Welterweight Callum Stuart has undergone a punishing training schedule in preparation for his debut in the professional ranks.

The Macduff-based 19-year-old recently signed pro terms with Northern Sporting club after a successful amateur career in which he secured five Scottish titles.

Stuart is set to make his debut on Saturday at the Hilton Treetops Hotel in Aberdeen against an as yet unconfirmed opponent.

He will fight on the undercard of older brother Billy’s BUI Celtic super-bantamweight title clash with Ireland’s Dylan McDonagh.

Callum has racked up the training hours and miles on the road in preparation for an entrance to the paid ranks, which he hopes will eventually bring title shots like his brother.

The highly-rated teen’s punishing training schedule involves three-mile runs in the mornings and gym training sessions in the evenings – all while working full-time as an apprentice roofer.

If that wasn’t tiring enough he also makes a 96-mile round trip, which takes one hour 15 minutes each way, to train at Granite City Boxing Club’s gym in the city’s Woodside.

Callum said: “It is exciting to make my professional debut and I cannot wait.

“Training has gone very well for my first pro fight and I have put in a lot of hard work.

“I am based in Macduff and finish my work and drive down to Aberdeen for training.

“Then I drive back home.

“It is a nightmare but has to be done.

“I am an apprentice roofer, which is pretty hard graft, especially when you are training all the time.

“I get up and go for a three-mile run, have a shower then go straight to my work.

“After work I go to the gym for more work then go to my bed.

“I travel through to Aberdeen on a Monday and Saturday but train at my dad’s gym every other day.

“It is hard work but you have to put in that dedication to be a success in boxing.”

Callum represented Scotland on numerous occasions and travelled the world boxing for his country.

His first step in the paid ranks may be in the Granite City, but ultimately he wants to fight overseas in big title fights.

He said: “I boxed around the world as an amateur and would love to do that again.

“Fighting in America, somewhere like the Big Apple, would be absolutely brilliant.”

Callum has already made an impact in the States having raised eyes during a sparring session at the renowned Wild Card Boxing Gym in Los Angeles that is run by Freddie Roach.

Legendary trainer Roach worked with eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao.

Roach was searching for a sparring partner for a boxer who was in the USA Olympic team.

Callum stepped forward and, despite injuring his hand in the second round of sparring, he continued.

He was so impressive in sparring that the whole gym stopped to watch the third and final round.

Callum is confident of making the transition from the amateur ranks into professional.

He said: “I didn’t really enjoy amateur boxing that much and when I saw my brother Billy enjoy professional, and also get paid for it, that appealed to me.

“Professional boxing is more rounds but at a slower pace.

“Billy was 19 when he turned professional and I am the same age now.

“I think I will make the change from amateur to professional as I am confident in what my trainer is doing and what I can also do.

“I want to start fighting for titles as soon as I can.”