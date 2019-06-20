Byron Boxing Club take aim at Hull Box Cup medals

Byron Boxing Club are gunning for medal glory after sending a team down to the prestigious Hull Box Cup this weekend.

Rising stars Willie Williamson, Gregor McPherson, Sonny Kerr, Fawaz Abarode and Ritchie Whyte will compete at the tournament at the University of Hull Sports Complex and Stadium.

The Hull Box Cup is the biggest Olympic-style boxing tournament in England for schools and junior boxers and will have more than 100 teams competing.

Byron Boxing coach Kevin Kerr insists the experience of boxing at the tournament will be invaluable for the young boxers.

Kerr said: “The Hull Box Cup is a massive tournament and there will be 103 teams competing over the weekend.

“The experience the boxers can get from tournaments like this is very important for them.

“They are almost like international-style tournaments and they can learn so much from it.

“Hopefully our boxers can come back with some medals.”

Boxers from all over the world will descend on the Hull Box Cup this weekend.

The open class competition is open to boxers born in the years 2001-2007 from any club that are federation members of a country that is a member of AIBA

At the previous Hull Box Cup in 2017, competitors travelled from as far afield as Australia to compete.

Kerr said: “It is fantastic for our young boxers to compete in a tournament like this.

“If we can secure some medals at the Hull Box Cup it would be a great achievement.

“There are eight boxers in at every weight so you have to box three times to win gold.”

Byron Boxing will also take a team to the Monkstown International Box Cup in Dublin which runs from Thursday June 27 to Sunday June 30.

The event is Europe’s largest schoolboys/ girls, juniors and under-18s boxing tournament.

More than 100 clubs from 12 nations have registered for the Monkstown Box Cup this year.

It has already been a successful season for Byron Boxing Club having secured five gold medals at the Scottish national championships.

Taking Scottish title glory were Gregor McPherson (2004 Junior 42kg ), Sonny Kerr (2005 Schoolboy 44.5kg), Archie Whyte (2003 Junior 66kg) and Willie Williamson (Junior 2004, 48kg).

Francesca Moramarco took 59kg women’s Scottish gold to follow up earlier securing the British University Championships title.

Kerr recently claimed Great Britain gold while McPherson secured British silver.

Kerr said: “We recently won five national titles which is an incredible return.

“Hopefully they can return from the Hull Box Cup and Monkstown with more medals.”