New professional Craig to live dream and fight on same card as Lee

Aberdeen super-bantamweight Craig Leadbetter is set to make his professional debut on the under-card of the boxer who inspired him.

The 27-year-old will box on the same bill on Saturday as Lee McAllister’s WBU super-welterweight title fight with Ghana’s Justice Addy in Livingston.

Leadbetter will face Kevin Traynor in the open air show at Livingston FC’s Tony Macaroni Arena.

He said: “I have watched Lee McAllister box since I was young and have seen his fights.

“Having seen the way Lee fights and trains that is what I want for my own career.

“I have been boxing since I was very young and had an amateur background.

“However, I stopped boxing for a while and did other sports.

“I eventually got back into boxing because of Lee.

“He has coached me for the last two years and now I want to see how far I can progress in the sport.”

Leadbetter is trained and managed by former two weight WBU world champion and two weight Commonwealth title holder McAllister.

On Saturday Leadbetter will face Traynor, who will also be making his professional debut.

Traynor, 30, currently holds three semi-pro titles – the Scottish UBBF title and the Scottish and British UBKA belts.

Leadbetter said: “Since I started working with Lee I have won all my fights and he then offered me the opportunity to go professional.

“I just want to make something of myself through boxing and become something.

“Although I have my own style I am learning from Lee all the time and adapting.

“He has a wealth of experience from his career in boxing and can teach me so much.”

The Livingston event is billed as “Punching the Stigma – Fighting for Mental Health” and will raise funds and awareness for mental health charities. It is the first open-air boxing event in Scotland since Mike Tyson fought Lou Savarese at Hampden in June 2000.

Leadbetter said: “This offers a great stage to box on and being on the under-card of Lee’s title fight is fantastic. In preparation for this fight I have been training very hard.

“I get up early every morning to go for a run before work.

“Then after work I go to the gym to train from 5pm to 8pm.

“After that I go for another run.

“I will go to Livingston, take the win and come back up the road to Aberdeen happy.”

Leadbetter trains at the Assassin Health and Fitness Village in the city’s Balgownie Playing Fields.

“Having this gym is absolutely massive for me,” Leadbetter said.

“It is like my second home.”

Fellow Aberdonian Nathan Beattie, who boxes out of the same gym, will also fight in Livingston.

Super-lightweight Beattie will face Michael Kelly in a rematch having lost on a controversial points decision last summer.

Former kick-boxing world champion Adele Steinbach, who trains at the gym too, will also make her professional boxing debut.

She is facing Sonia Carruthers.