Bowls: Peter Milne wins Andy and Jean Moyes Charity Memorial Tournament

By Reporter
15/09/2021, 6:00 am
Peter Milne with the trophy.
Peter Milne emerged triumphant in the Andy and Jean Moyes Charity Memorial Bowls Tournament staged at Aberdeen’s Abergeldie Bowling Club.

The annual two bowls singles event is held in memory of husband and wife Andy and Jean, who were long serving committee members of the club.

Milne beat Sandy Thomson, who is also the green keeper at Abergeldie, 7-4 in an exciting final.

Both men donated their prize money to ensure the final sum that will be given to ward 107 at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, which specialises in treatment of patients with respiratory disorders, is £338.