Wrestlezone: Blue Thunder and Sterling’s belt bid

Wrestlezone’s Blue Thunder has confirmed he entered into a controversial tag-team partnership with William Sterling in a bid to secure belt glory.

The former fans’ favourite entered into the surprise collaboration with Sterling, formerly of the now-defunct team Sterling Oil.

The new duo will compete together for the first time since May 2015 when facing Scotty Swift and Johnny Lions in Angus tonight.

It is a grudge match at Montrose Town Hall as Blue Thunder and Sterling derailed the Wrestlezone tag-team title bid of Swift and Lions at Summerhill Showdown.

The new partnership attacked title holders Kings of Catch and Swift/Lions with the match ending in a double disqualification.

Blue Thunder said: “The only reason for my behaviour is building myself back up.

“Whether I have to make a deal with the devil or not, my focus is tag-team championships.

“That is all. If that means Kings of Catch, Swift/Lions, The Outfit or any other team, I have made my choice.

“You are going to be calling us champions.”

There is added edge to tonight’s showdown for Sterling, as both Swift and Lions were part of the Wrestlezone team who defeated Sterling Oil at Aberdeen Anarchy last September.

A stipulation of that match was that if Sterling Oil were defeated they must disband.

Sterling is gunning for revenge.

Sterling said: “Scotty Swift and Johnny Lions – I have not forgotten what you did at Aberdeen Anarchy – you ended Sterling Oil.

“Now it is time for payback.”

The top-of-the-bill clash will see Wrestlezone Undisputed champion Damien defend his title against former two-time Tri-Counties champion Zach Dynamite.

In the other matches, Mr P will defend his Tri-Counties title in a fatal four-way against Crusher Craib, Bradley Evans and Ryan Riley.

Evans has warned both he and friend Dynamite aim to deliver “mayhem” in Montrose.

Evans said: “Not only am I against Mr P, I am against Ryan Riley who has done nothing.

“I am also in the ring with Crusher Craib and I am rubbing my hands at that.

“Zach Dynamite is going against Damien.

“It is the night of the foundation of the future when I win the Tri-Counties title and Zach wins the undisputed championship. And it is going to be absolute mayhem.”

In another match, former Sterling Oil member Alan Sterling will face Andy Wild.

Unfortunately for former Undisputed Champion Wild, Sterling’s bodyguard Caleb Valhalla will help him in a handicap match tonight.

Former Undisputed champion Shawn Johnson will face Jason Reed again and will be looking for payback following Reed’s victory at Summerhill Showdown.

Another intriguing match is the face-off between Kaden Garrick and Aspen Faith, currently Wrestlezone tag-team title-holder in Kings of Catch along with Lewis Girvan.