Alan Brown: Tomorrow is the most important day in a generation for north-east golf clubs

Scottish golf clubs are gearing up for one of their most important days of a generation tomorrow.

Clubhouses the length and breadth of the country will reopen following the Scottish Government’s move to Phase Three of the lockdown.

Clubs will be able to offer indoor hospitality as long as distancing and hygiene routines are observed.

After over three months of lost revenue, every club will be desperate to make up for lost time and members will want to get a chance to meet old friends socially.

That’s why it’s difficult to understand why you can take a guest to enjoy the hospitality of your club one day – now that the five-mile travel restrictions have been lifted – but it is not allowed to let them play in an open the next.

Scottish Golf have said that golf, still under the guidance of lockdown, is still just for exercise and not sport.

If that’s the case then surely clubs should not be running medal competitions, which have been given the green light by the same body.