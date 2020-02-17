Big setback for Aberdeen Grammar after coming undone against Currie Chieftains

Aberdeen Grammar’s prospects of claiming a Premiership play-off place suffered a major setback after they crashed to a 26-17 home defeat against second-placed Currie Chieftains.

The loss has left the home side in fifth position with two very difficult games in the run-in against the top-four sides Hawick and Marr.

Grammar head coach Ali O’Connor said: “We deserved to take at least a losing bonus point out of the game, although Currie took the try-scoring opportunities which came their way.

“We failed to take ours. It was a good game of rugby, considering the atrocious conditions both overhead and underfoot.

“We’ll just have to win our remaining games, and hope Selkirk come unstuck against Edinburgh Accies and GHA.”

Grammar raced into a 10-point lead, only to be overhauled after the Edinburgh side scored two converted tries to lead 14-10 at half-time.

Worse was to come in the early part of the second half, as Grammar shipped two more tries in the space of six minutes to give them a mountain they were unable to climb.

The two home tries were scored by Matthias Schosser and Tom Aplin who also kicked two conversions and one penalty.

Gordonians’ battle to beat the drop from National League 2 continued in Glasgow where a shocking second half performance against Glasgow Accies led to them losing 26-13.

Head coach Ryan Morrice said: “We were well in touch at only 14-13 down at the break, but just didn’t appear in the second half.

“We are not down yet, but we need to address a difficult situation if we are to avoid relegation.

“We have five games left in which to put it right. The error count in the second half was horrendous.”

The lone Gordonians try-scorer was prop Finlay Lennox, while centre Graeme Crawford kicked a conversion and two penalties.

In Caley Division 1, Ellon struggled to a 14-10 win at Tillicoultry where they met Hillfoots. Garioch found it tough at Kellands Park where second-placed Dunfermline were 26-0 winners.

In Caley 2 North, Aberdeenshire crushed 2nd Aberdeen Grammar 60-0 at Rubislaw, sending out the clear message that they are back on the promotion race, while in the most entertaining game in the division Mackie FPs bounced back to form at Duff House and eased through 28-24.

In Caley 4 North, 2nd Ellon regained the leadership after a 19-5 at the Meadows where Deeside were the visitors. In the same league Fraserbugh clocked up their fifth win of the season, just holding off Inverness Craig Dunain 24-22.