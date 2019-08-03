Big month ahead as Aberdeen’s Clark bids to recover best form for IAAF World Championships

Zoey Clark’s countdown towards the world athletics championships in Doha begin in earnest this month.

The Aberdeen AAC runner is an integral part of the Great Britain women’s 4x400m relay squad which will make the trip to Qatar in late September.

But she’s also keen to claim an individual 400m slot.

To do so the 24-year-old full-time athlete needs to achieve the qualifying standard of 51.80secs.

It’s a mark she has bettered in the past, having clocked a personal best time of 51.36 at the London Diamond League meeting last July.

It hasn’t quite happened for her so far this year but Clark hopes everything will fall into place over the next few weeks.

The action starts this weekend when she competes for her English club, Thames Valley Harriers, in a UK women’s league premiership match.

Then she is off to Poland to represent Great Britain in the 4x400m relay at the European team championship super league competition in Bydgoszcz, Poland.

That will be followed by a top-level 400m in Gothenburg before she lines up in the British championships and world trials at Birmingham over the weekend of August 24-25.

Clark has already competed in two major relay events this year, collecting 4x400m silver at Glasgow’s European indoors in March then finishing sixth at the world relays in Yokohama in May.

These team successes have, however, had an impact on her progress in the individual event.

She said: “It hasn’t been an ideal year for me so far.

“I think it’s because it has been a bit disjointed.

“There have been spells when I’ve had a few races then a bit of a break followed by another spell of races.

“But it was always the plan to peak later in the year because Doha comes so late in the season. So hopefully everything will come together.

“I still believe I can achieve the individual qualifying standard and I’ll certainly be going all out for it.”

She will run over 400m this weekend and seven days later comes the Euro test in Poland.

Clark said: “Poland is a good opportunity to get a relay done before the Worlds.

“It’s an important competition but there’s not quite so much pressure, so we can perhaps test out different people on different legs.

“There’s also a mixed relay to be held there, although it’s not a counting event in the team competition.

“I’m not sure if Britain will be putting a team into it but it’s something I’d be interested in.

“Then I’m off to Gothenburg for what I think will be a top-class individual 400m.

“That’s something I think I have missed so far this summer, so it gives me an opportunity for a fast time.

“The week after that is the British champs and World Trials, so we’ll how all that goes.”

Meanwhile, double-winner Clark has once again been nominated for Sports Achiever of the Year at Aberdeen’s Sports Awards.

The event will be held at P&J Live on October 3 and nominations close tomorrow.

To nominate, go to aberdeenssportsawards.co.uk

Full list of categories and criteria below: