Beleaguered Aberdeen Grammar hit the road for Borders fight

Aberdeen Grammar face the difficult task of arresting their decline in form in the Premiership tomorrow when they take the road to the Borders.

Jed-Forest will be keen to ease their own relegation-threatened situation.

Ali O’Connor, the Grammar head coach, admitted his team have struggled in recent weeks, not least at Rubislaw where they have lost their last three games.

He said: “Last week’s defeat at home was a real downer, and a game we should have won.

“But we just have to get on with it, and hopefully get a result at Riverside where we have a good record.

“With a badly under-strength side we’ll do well to keep our run down there going, but the spirit in the squad is still good.’’

O’Connor, pictured, has been appointed one of three coaches to take charge of the Scotland Club XV for the two forthcoming games against their Irish counterparts on January 31 and February 7.

“It’s a great honour to be asked to join Scott Wight, head coach at Selkirk, and Callum Forrester of GHA,” he said.

“It will hopefully help me in my role at Grammar, while giving me a view of life on the international scene.’’

At Countesswells, Gordonians will be bracing themselves for a long trip to Dumfries on National League 2 business.

They will meet one of the promotion-seeking teams in the division who beat the Aberdeen outfit 19-10 on September 21.

But Gordonians head coach Ryan Morrice believes that game should have ended in a win for his misfiring charges.

“It summed up our season,” he said.

“We failed to take our chances that day and have continued in the same vein since.

“But while we may be at the wrong end of the table, we are still in touch with all the teams in the bottom four.

“After the festive break we have a vital home game with bottom side Whitecraigs, which is now a ‘must win’.

“We will be without the services of Corey Buchan, but otherwise have a very competitive line-up.’’

The game of the day in Caley Division 1 is in Fife where second-placed Dunfermline host third-placed Ellon who will leapfrog the McKane Park side should they win. Runaway leaders Orkney are at Grangemouth.

Garioch host Blairgowrie and with home advantage will be hopeful of the first win of their first season back in the top Caley league.

Aberdeen Wanderers are away to Hillfoots, bidding to claim a top-half place.

The top match in Caley 2 North will be in Aberdeen where North Police Scotland meet 2nd Aberdeen Grammar.