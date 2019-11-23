Beattie wants to break into top-eight at DMT world championships

North-east trampolinist Kim Beattie was today set to get her world championships bid under way.

Beattie, 20, competes in double mini trampoline (DMT) and has previously won team silver at worlds in Sofia, Bulgaria, with Great Britain.

This momentous achievement came two seasons ago.

Individually Beattie finished 14th-place in Sofia, with an 18th-place finish in St Petersburg, Russia last year.

As a result, the athlete has been recognised at Aberdeen’s Sports Awards for two years running.

Last year’s result came after an injury-plagued season, so the University of Aberdeen student – who is in her fourth year of an electrical engineering degree – is hopeful she can have her best performance this time around in Tokyo, Japan.

Ahead of worlds, Beattie said: “Preparation went really well.

“I’ve just come off the back of a really big competition season.

“I went straight from the British Championships to a world cup in Spain with Great Britain, then went with Scotland to an international in Portugal.

“They all went really well, were really successful and I hit all of my targets, so that’s given me a lot of confidence going in.

“At the British Champs, my target was to make the scores to make the world team, then at the world cup my aim was to do my best and see what my score was like.

“In Portugal, which was a team event, I tried to complete a brand new path ahead of worlds.”

On top of the knowledge she’s performed in training and competitions, Beattie also received the lift of winning Scottish Gymnastics’ senior gymnast of the year last week.

She said: “Winning the award has given me the boost of knowing I’ve got the confidence of Scottish Gymnastics.

“Everyone’s backing me up and I’m excited about what’s to come.

“It was in Edinburgh on the Royal Mile.

“But it was a bit of a tame night with the worlds coming so soon.”

DMT requires competitors to perform two passes at a mini trampoline, where they perform intricate, acrobatic moves.

The two passes – where skills cannot be repeated – are combined to create a total score.

What are Beattie’s aim for her latest appearance at the pinnacle of her sport, having drilled her routines for months?

She said: “The aim is to finish in the top eight individually and qualify for the team final again.

“The top eight individually go through to a final.

“It would be nice, but I’m not resting everything on it.

“My coaches and I have laid out a score we think will be good enough.

“If I hit it, I should be in the final.

“But you never know what anyone else is going to do on the day.

“We’ve pretty much been working all year on these passes and competing with them since July.”