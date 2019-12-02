North-east’s Beattie sixth in DMT world championship finale

University of Aberdeen student Kim Beattie finished sixth in the double mini trampoline world championships in Tokyo, Japan.

The 20-year-old had already claimed team silver in the championships and scored 66.300 in the individual event yesterday, completing both of her passes well with only a few steps on landings costing her a medal opportunity.

It has been a memorable competition for Beattie, who described helping Great Britain to a podium finish in the team event as “incredible”.

Beattie got the British team off to a superb start by scoring 35.400 with her score bettered by only two athletes, one being GB teammate Kirsty Way (35.600).

It meant Great Britain finished second to the United States, matching their result from 2017.

Beattie, who was also part of the GB team which won silver two years ago, said: “The standard was so high this year, so to come number two behind the Americans – who had the competition of their lives – is amazing.

“To be near them is incredible.”

Beattie’s teammate Way (61.600) finished seventh in the double mini trampoline final with Sweden’s Lina Sjoberg (69.000) claiming gold.

Britain’s Elliott Browne claimed silver in tumbling on the final day of the world championships.

He finished with a score of 77.200 following both disciplines to retain the silver medal.

Browne’s silver meant Great Britain finished the competition with seven medals – two gold, four silver and one bronze.