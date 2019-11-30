Beattie’s ‘incredible’ trampoline, tumbling and DMT world championships silver success with Great Britain

Kim Beattie says it feels “incredible” to have secured another silver medal at the trampoline, tumbling and DMT world championships.

The fourth-year University of Aberdeen student helped Great Britain’s women to second place in Tokyo, Japan – matching the result she achieved in 2017.

Only the United States surpassed the Brits, with Beattie’s score of 35.400 only bettered by two other athletes in the team final.

One of those athletes was team-mate Kirsty Way, who scored 35.600.

Beattie said: “The competition went really well. I had a really good run and was really happy with it.

“The standard was so high this year, so to come number two behind the Americans – who had the competition of their lives –it’s amazing and to be near them is incredible.”

Beattie isn’t done yet in Tokyo and is set to contest her first individual final tomorrow, meaning she’s already achieved the targets she set herself before flying out.

The 20-year-old Scottish senior gymnast of the year qualified in second place for the final and said: “I go into the individual final tomorrow and compete from scratch with the top eight girls.

“In the team final I essentially took the biggest first and second skills from my prelim round and put them together, which was a PB in difficulty for me.

“That’s the highest difficulty I’ve ever competed.

“Unfortunately I can’t repeat skills in the individual, so I’ve got a completely different set of passes (routines).”

Beattie isn’t feeling any pressure, adding: “I’m relieved now, because obviously in the team final you’re competing for everyone.

“If it doesn’t go well it affects everyone else.

“I’m just excited for the individual final. The whole final is seven other girls I’ve looked up to for years.

“I’m just going to go and enjoy the experience. My expectations haven’t changed.

“We went into the team final realistically hoping for a medal and achieved that.

“Going into the individual, I’m just looking for the experience and to enjoy it – no matter what happens I’ll be in the top eight in the world.”